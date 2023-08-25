5.4-magnitude earthquake
At 2pm on Aug. 24, 2023, a report of a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred 21.783°N 145.906°E. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
4.7-magnitude earthquake near Merizo
At 4:43pm on Aug. 23, 2023, a report of a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred 114 kilometers south-southwest of Merizo village in Guam. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any tsunami warnings or advisories. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
5.4-magnitude quake west of San Jose
At 09:23am on Aug. 20, 2023, a report of a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred 134 kilometers west of San Jose Village in the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
