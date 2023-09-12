4.6-magnitude earthquake occurs north of Saipan
At 10:41am on Sept. 10, 2023, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred north of Saipan. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no Tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
5.2-magnitude earthquake occurs near Maug Islands
At 8:54pm on Sept. 8, 2023, a report of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Maug Islands Region, Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no Tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
