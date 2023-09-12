PALAU—The nation's first ever Palau Stablecoin pilot is moving to its data collection phase as the distribution phase closes.
Participants of the nation's first ever Palau Stablecoin pilot are being asked to fill out a survey that will be sent out next week as the first phase of the process comes to a close.
According to a letter from the Digital Residency Office & FinTech/Cybersecurity/AML/CFT Compliance, under the Ministry of Finance, the distribution of Palau Stablecoin ends Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Those with PSC have until Sept. 15, 2023, to spend it.
"First, thank you all for being part of Palau’s first Stablecoin Pilot. Whether you completed the process or ultimately decided to withdraw from the project, we are very thankful for your willingness to explore the possibilities of Palau’s fintech future with us," states a letter to pilot participants from Jay Anson, Director of the Digital Residency Office & FinTech, Cybersecurity, AML/CFT Compliance.
The distribution phase started in July. The nearly 200 participants were able to use the Palau Stablecoin, which is a tokenized USD with each PSC equaling $1. There were three participating vendors in this pilot: King's, Penthouse, and Surangel & Sons.
Next steps include working with retailers on redemptions before the pilot’s official termination at the end of the month.
"Next week we will send a survey to everyone who participated in the pilot. Please complete the survey as soon as possible. Your feedback is critical to developing our final report to the Olbiil Era Kelulau and the President," Anson wrote in a letter to participants.
"If we are authorized to move forward with the next phase of the Stablecoin program, our collective lessons learned will shape the way ahead." (PR)
