The newly appointed interim education commissioner, Donna Flores, begs for “everyone’s indulgence as we go through this transition.”
In an interview with Flores at the Office of Special Education building on Capital Hill last Friday morning, she said she said she is going do her best as education chief of the CNMI Public School System.
"For those that do know me. I put in 100%, she added.
When asked how she reacted upon receiving the news, Flores said she was surprised to receive the call from Board of Education chairman Antonio L. Borja on the night after the emergency board meeting.
…I am truly flattered and humbled to hear that they recognize the hard work that goes into special ed and that, despite the obvious challenges being experienced, not only here in the CNMI, but also nationwide, we continue to persevere," said Flores, who is the Special Education Program director of PSS.
She did say it was a bit difficult for her at first to accept the new role as interim education chief because her role in special education already requires “it’s a lot of hard work and it’s a lot of heart work.”
Along with that is “whatever comes from the community. I’m sure not everyone will be happy or the expectations are very high, but I just want to ensure the smooth transition of PSS so we can focus on what we’re doing, which is a safe learning environment and opportunities for students.”
But, she said, she was assured that her appointment is only temporary.
The BOE’s appointment of Flores as interim education commission went into effect last Sept. 2. This comes soon after Dr. Alfred B. Ada resigned from the position almost two weeks ago due to health reasons.
Flores thanked Ada for his commitment to the CNMI Public School System. “His heart truly is with the students. And, although he weathered a few storms during this time as commissioner of education, I must say he was also instrumental in making PSS shine and be commended nationally. We wish him good health and peace of mind as he continues on his path to recovery.
“Let’s just move forward with what we're doing. The board did this because they wanted a smooth transition. So, it's really up to us, the community, to allow for that process to happen. And I really think good outcomes will come to us, so long as we're all together,” she added.
Flores said she does not intend to apply for the education commissioner position and plans to resume as Special Education director when the board has filled the role.
Borja said the job vacancy announcement for education commissioner will be posted this week.
