The Friends of the Arts, Saipan's community theater, is holding auditions for the first productions in its youth theater program.
In late October, FOA will produce an extended one act production, and a short one act production performed and produced by middle school and high school students.
The audition and informational meeting date is Sept. 9 from 3pm to 5 pm and 1:30pm to 3pm Sept. 10, both at Marianas High School Room 102D.
FOA is also looking for adults who may wish to participate. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.