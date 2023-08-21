HAGATÑA, Guam—Four defendants were sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Guam for their involvement in an advance fee and money laundering scheme.
Defendants and members of the conspiracy fraudulently obtained approximately $2,600,000 by inducing Guam-based victim-investors to first pay bogus fees and other expenses purportedly associated with a multimillion-dollar inheritance before they could collect any promised funds.
U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour sentenced the following defendants for their respective roles in this criminal scheme:
Sally Cruz Roberto, 56, from Santa Rita, Guam, was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment; three years supervised release; ordered to pay $1,030,990 in restitution, a $3,900 mandatory assessment fee, and a $1,030,990 forfeiture money judgment. She was sentenced on Aug. 15, 2023, after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 38 counts of wire fraud. As part of the conspiracy, Roberto obtained $1,030,990 of victim funds and used her bank account to wire those funds to stateside bank accounts of other co-conspirators.
Monique Jones, 49, from Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment; three years supervised release; ordered to pay $578,130 in restitution, a $2,700 mandatory assessment fee, and a $1,111,280 forfeiture money judgment. She was sentenced on Aug. 15, 2023, after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 25 counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
Mekayda D. Jones, 24, from Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment; three years supervised release; ordered to pay $387,160 in restitution, a $1,600.00 mandatory assessment fee, and a $801,210 forfeiture money judgment. She was sentenced on Aug. 15, 2023, after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 14 counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
As part of the conspiracies, Monique and Mekayda Jones perpetuated the fraud by maintaining bank accounts in the names of shell corporations to receive, withdraw, and transfer victim funds to other co-conspirators in the United States and Nigeria. In exchange, they kept at least 10% of victim funds that flowed into bank accounts they controlled.
Okechukwu F. Iwuji, 38, a Nigerian citizen, who previously resided in Orlando, Florida, was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment; three years supervised release; ordered to pay $475,710 in restitution, a $100 mandatory assessment fee, and a $475,710 forfeiture money judgment. He was sentenced on Aug. 17, 2023, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. As part of the conspiracy, Iwuji obtained at least $475,710 of victim funds from Roberto and other co-conspirators and transferred some funds to third party-Nigerian bank accounts.
“This far-ranging conspiracy preyed on 60 victims, nearly all of whom live in Guam,” said Shawn N. Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. “These scams are difficult to investigate and prosecute due to the interstate and transnational nature of the criminal activity. Our success in this matter is the result of a team effort across multiple jurisdictions, with outstanding leadership by prosecutor David. We will continue to pursue the collection of restitution for those harmed by the defendants’ conduct. The public must remain vigilant against this type of fraud.”
“This sentence should make the public aware that these types of advanced fee, associated with inheritance scams, will be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said FBI special agent in charge Steven Merrill. “If it is too good to be true, it probably is. If you feel you have been scammed, please contact the FBI at (800) 225-5324 (CALL-FBI) or report it to tips.fbi.gov.”
The investigation was led by the FBI Guam Resident Agency with the assistance of FBI field offices in Dallas and Atlanta; Homeland Security Investigations in Orlando, Florida; the U.S. Secret Service in Dallas; and the Guam Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Marivic David, first assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief in the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. (PR)
