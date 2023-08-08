The Guam APEX Accelerator (formerly known as Guam PTAC) is offering free webinars/workshops this August. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Zoom link will be emailed to registrants 30 minutes before the webinar.
Aug. 10, 2023 – SAM Registrations — Vendors need an active SAM registration to participate in Federal contracting. The Guam APEX Accelerator will take you through the new Entity Validation process, the actual SAM registration, and follow-up requirements. We will also discuss the new annual renewal process.
Aug. 14, 2023 – Federal Contracting Roundtable w/SBA — Nicolas Manalisay, SBA Area VI director, will lead a roundtable discussion on the various SBA small business certification programs. If you have any questions/concerns regarding; 8(a), HUBZone, SDVSOB, and EDWOSB/WOSB certification, then now is the time to voice them. This is an in-person event at UOG School of Business & Public Administration, Room 112 from 2pm to 4pm.
Aug. 24, 2023 – PIEE – Solicitation Module - DOD’s Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment consists of many modules used in DOD contracting. The Solicitation Module is used for contracting officials to post solicitations, including restricted attachments, and receive proposals from contractors/vendors, in a secure environment. The Guam Apex Accelerator will guide DOD contractors/vendors on how to register for and use this module.
Register on our website at https://guamapex.com/events (PR)
