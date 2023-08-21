Four friends in the CNMI teamed up last Friday to host a donation drive at the United Filipino Organization pavilion in Oleai, with proceeds from the fundraiser to benefit the victims of the Lahaina wildfire in Maui, Hawaii, which has rendered thousands homeless.
The donation drive began Monday last week and, since Wednesday, has been available 24 hours for even odd hour donations.
Edwin Raymond Borja Quitugua, Herman Tudela, and Liana Hofschneider were onsite last Friday when Saipan Tribune went to the drive and they shared with the media a bit about the drive.
For perishables, Quitugua said they will accept most things except cash and pastries. Their goal is to raise 12,000 cans of donations, which is equal to 500 cases, and if they receive more they would be grateful.
“I want to acknowledge the Filipino community because you guys really stepped up,” he said, noting that the Leo Lions Club was the first to donate by giving a large amount of instant noodles.
Hofschneider said, “As a small community I believe we went through a lot of our own challenges and natural disasters and we are a very fortunate people to have people coming from all over to help us rebuild as quickly as possible I know we are very resilient. Our history has told us that...but this time we are not the beneficiaries. This time we have to be the givers.”
The group of friends wants to make sure that this drive has nothing to do with politics or any agenda—they just wanted to help.
“So I’m reaching out to the community. …[Let’s] put our differences aside and put our hearts together. All of us have big hearts; that’s the beauty of our community. …We’ve got to show the people in Maui and Lahaina that we’re…going to be there for them. They stood for us and so we have stand for them,” said Hofschneider.
She said they would be accepting emergency supplies, baby diapers, solar lights, batteries etc.
“Thank you to all the donors that have been here. We really appreciate you. Please don’t be a stranger and drop by. Whatever it is it’s all welcome,” she added.
The relief drive is expected to continue until next week Saturday. Aug. 26.
