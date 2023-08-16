Fuel prices in the CNMI continue to increase gradually, with Shell Marianas taking the lead early yesterday afternoon with another 5-cent price hike.
Although Mobil Oil Marianas usually leads the way in terms of setting gas prices, it seems the oil company had yet to change its prices by 5pm press time. They are expected to do so, however, today.
With this increase, a gallon of regular fuel went from $5.51 per gallon to $5.56 at Shell. Diesel went up from $5.83 per gallon to $5.98.
The recent increase in fuel prices follows a string of increases in the last few weeks.
The first increase was seen back on July 19, after more than two months of steady fuel prices. Mobil Oil Marianas broke the streak with a 15-cent increase. Regular fuel went up from $5.11 per gallon to $5.26 per gallon.
Less than a week after, on July 25, Shell Marianas surprised the CNMI community when it took the lead in implementing a 10-cent increase that brought regular fuel prices up from $5.26 per gallon to $5.36.
Again, less than a week after, on Aug. 2, gas went up 15 cents. With the previous increase, fuel went up from $5.36 per gallon to $5.51.
The 5-cent increase struck some motorists as a bit “weird” and a little ridiculous.
“A 5-cent increase is just so weird to me. Why take the time and increase prices if it’s just 5 cents? I guess I don’t know how the industry works but it’s just ridiculous for regular folks,” said a 27-year-old motorist.
A local motorist and former gas attendant said that fuel prices actually usually increase during this time of the year.
“Summer is basically over. Students are going back to school so it means more cars and buses will be back on the road. This means there will be an increase in the demand for gas. From what I gathered, gas usually goes up when the demand for it goes up too,” he said.
