MANGILAO, Guam—Guam Community College unveiled its new multipurpose auditorium at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the college’s Mangilao campus yesterday. The new MPA building is the central facility for many GCC activities including student orientations, Culinary Arts buffet lunches, work-ready boot camp completion ceremonies, GCC’s LinkUp student showcase, the very popular cardboard challenge, and election debates hosted by GCC students.
According to GCC president Dr. Mary Okada, the MPA project has been in the works for several years but has been well-worth the time and effort. “I must say that this particular project leads the way in which we amplify the ‘community’ in our name by providing opportunities for our students. I’ve spent the last 16 years working with my team to rebuild and strengthen the campus. Think ahead and imagine what the upcoming years will bring. When opportunities like this emerge, it truly represents the support for the community of Guam in developing our workforce. “
The new MPA has an expanded footprint at 12,500 square feet and a maximum capacity of 500 people. The upgraded Building 300 was part of the original GCC campus and was one of the last remaining butler buildings on campus. The $4.45-million construction project was partially funded by a $1.19 million hazard mitigation grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to renovate and “harden” building 300 from disasters such as typhoons.
"Repeatedly, studies have validated, mitigation will result in returns that can be as high as six to seven times the initial investment in terms of averting future damage,” said Veronica Verde, external affairs Officer FEMA Region IX. “The Pre-Disaster Mitigation Program was designed and constructed to bolster the structural integrity of the building, rendering it resilient against the formidable forces of typhoons, tropical storms, and high wind events."
The new MPA meets LEED standards and has a maximum capacity of 500 individuals. The main hall is designed to be used as one open space or can be divided into four sections to accommodate multiple activities. The building is equipped with a grid-tied photovoltaic system, rainwater catchment, energy efficient HVAC and lighting systems, among other eco-friendly features. The building is designed to meet structural and typhoon wind strength standards.
Okada also recognized and thanked J&B Modern Tech, project contractor, and Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects (TRMA) which provided the architectural design.
During her remarks, Verde made a surprise announcement, “FEMA announced the round two of the 2022 BRIC selections, and the Guam Community College (GCC) building 600 retrofit project was one of the selected projects for funding consideration. Congratulations!”
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) funding of $1.38 million would allow GCC to continue to strengthen several of the existing structures. Building 600 houses the classrooms and work bay for the Construction program. (PR)
