Guam Community College will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Student Center Canopy today, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11:30am. The concrete canopy covers the stage of the Student Square. Construction on the 4,300 square foot Student Center Canopy began in September 2022.
The concrete canopy is part of GCC’s ongoing plan to ensure the campus is conducive to learning and promotes engagement among the students. This addition to the campus allows students to use the area at all times, without worrying about the weather.
The canopy also contains a 20-kilowatt grid-tied photovoltaic system and wireless multi-color stage lighting technology for events.
It was designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects and BME & Sons was awarded the construction project. (GCC)
