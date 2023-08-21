Thanks to seed money donated by the Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands, nonprofit organization 500 Sails is looking for potential sailors to join its Beach Canoe Pilot Project.
The project is looking for members of the public who wound be interested to earn $7.50 to $24 an hour by sailing traditional canoes, with the potential to earn more based on one’s credentials (Merchant Marine Credential; American Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Certification, or Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessel (6-Pack) Captain’s License).
500 Sails will be holding an orientation on Aug. 23 for those interested in starting their MMC applications, which is a requirement for the Beach Canoe Project and other jobs on the sea.
Hands-on application session will soon follow where 500 Sails staff will assist you in completing the application step by step. (PR)
