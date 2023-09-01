As the CNMI enters the flu season, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. recommends that all individuals 6 months and older in the CNMI receive the annual flu vaccine for the 2023-2024 season, especially for those at higher risk of developing flu-related complications such as children younger than 2 years old, individuals 65 years and older, pregnant women, individuals with chronic conditions, and immunocompromised individuals.
CHCC expect the flu vaccine shipments to arrive in the upcoming weeks and encourages community members to contact their healthcare provider or the CNMI Immunization Program at (670) 236-8745.
The flu (influenza) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs and can spread person-to-person through coughing, sneezing, and talking. Different types and subtypes of flu circulate and causes illness each year, in which the vaccines are able to provide protection that will prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
Flu vaccines will be available at the following CHCC clinics or locations:
- CHCC Immunization Clinic Family Care Clinic Children’s Clinic
- Women’s Clinic
- Tinian Health Center Rota Health Center CHCC Mobile Clinic Outreach events
The flu vaccines are available to individuals who are uninsured, underinsured, or Medicaid-eligible at no-cost eligible under the Vaccines for Children and Section 317 program. For individuals who are insured, flu vaccines are available as well. Bring your insurance card for verification.
Flu vaccines will also be available through CHCC partner clinics (Medical Associates of the Pacific, Marianas Medical Center, Kagman Isla Community Health, Southern Isla Community Health, and Tinian Isla Community Health). Contact your clinic for more information.
The best way to reduce the risk for flu and its complications is to get vaccinated with a flu shot every year. For more information, contact the CHCC Immunization Program at (670) 236-8745. (PR)
