From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Quinata, Sgt. 1st Class Danielglen Salas, and Sgt. 1st Class Gary Santos, assigned to the Guam Army National Guard, complete the Jungle Operations Training Course at the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, Wahaiwa, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. As the first soldiers to represent the Guam Guard, all three successfully graduated the grueling, 12-day course.