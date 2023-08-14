The Mayors’ Council of Guam presented Friday a resolution to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, and Department of Corrections Commissioner Anthony C. Torres to thank the people of Saipan and the CNMI for sending to Guam two containers of relief goods worth over $100,000 in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, which hit Guam in May.
Piti Mayor Jesse L.G. Alig, who is also president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam, handed the resolution to Palacios, Apatang, and Torres in the governor’s office conference room.
According to the resolution, the Mayors’ Council of Guam acknowledges and is indebted to Palacios, Apatang, Torres, Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, American President Lines manager Charlie S. Hermosa, and Matson Navigation Company Inc. vice president and general manager Patrick Bulaon for coming to their aid and immediate call to action and concern for Guam and her people as they worked to recover from Mawar’s devastation.
Aside from Alig, the other council members present were Inarajan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, and Barrigada Vice Mayor Jesse P. Bautista.
Typhoon Mawar passed north of Guam last May 24 as a Category 4 typhoon, bringing 140 miles per hour damaging winds and heavy rain. It was reportedly the strongest typhoon to hit Guam since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.
Mawar damaged many homes, left hundreds of residents homeless, uprooted many large trees, and compromised electricity and water services throughout Guam. Torrential rains caused flooding in many residences and businesses.
The CNMI coordinated relief drives, collecting cases of bottled water, non-perishable food items, portable stoves, emergency personal effects, pillows and blankets to fill two 40-foot shipping containers.
American President Lines and Matson Navigation Company provided the freight services at no cost.
In an interview, Palacios said the members of the Mayors’ Council of Guam were on their way to Tinian and they stopped by to present the resolution.
Palacios said the donations went straight to the villages and it was DOC that facilitated or gathered the donations together.
Apatang said it’s the CNMI’s custom to help and that the family relation between Guam and the Commonwealth is just one Marianas-strong. Apatang said they appreciate the resolution and they look forward to continuing a working relationship with all the mayors of Guam.
Alig said the resolution is to show their appreciation for the donation of relief goods. He said the two 40-foot containers were delivered to Guam at no cost to the Mayors’ Council of Guam and that each mayor received a portion of those goods, which were then distributed to residents, especially those that had damaged homes or lost their homes for the most part or those that had no water.
“We were able to distribute among the 19 villages in Guam,” Alig said.
Torres, who gave the Guam officials tea-leaf leis as gifts, called the relief drive a testament to the dedication, resilience, and unity demonstrated by the entire CNMI community, and a true reflection to the strong spirit of gratitude and camaraderie that exists within the Marianas.
Torres thanked many people, companies, and agencies that donated and assisted the relief drives.
