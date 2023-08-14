Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, fifth from left back row; Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, to Palacios’ right; Department of Corrections Commissioner Anthony C. Torres, to Palacios’ left; and Attorney General Edward Manibusan, second from right back row; pose for a group photo with Piti Mayor Jesse L.G. Alig, second from left back row, and other members of the Mayors Council of Guam, and DOC officials, officers, and staff, outside the Office of the Governor’s building on Capital Hill Friday morning.