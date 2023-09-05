From left, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Nicholas Simmons, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia; Col. Ernest Govea, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blas; Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general, Guam National Guard; Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas; and Brig Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base Guam, gather at a Joint Commanders Conference hosted by the Guam National Guard, Barrigada, Aug. 30, 2023. Cruz expressed the unique interest the Guam Guard has in defending not only its people, but Guam’s natural resources and 4,000-year cultural legacy.