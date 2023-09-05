Top commanders from the military branches on Guam visited the Guam National Guard Joint Force Headquarters at the Guard’s Barrigada Readiness Complex, Aug. 30, 2023, at the invitation of Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general. The key leaders, along with their senior enlisted advisors, met with Guard staff, received a “GUNG 101” capabilities brief, and discussed unity of effort between their respective commands.
Discussion centered on closer relationships, joint planning, and “sets and reps” of practice for better interoperability now, before the next potential disaster, crisis, or conflict occurs. Brig. Gen. Cruz also expressed the unique interest the Guam Guard has in defending not only its people, but Guam’s natural resources and 4,000-year cultural legacy. Cruz noted that the military must not just fight from Guam—but also fight for Guam.
“Our priority in the Guard is the defense of Guam and the Marianas,” said Brig. Gen. Cruz. “We are all here in the same tank, on the same ship, in the same airframe, and on the same island. We might as well get to know each other.”
The conference is part of an ongoing effort by the Guam Guard to promote collaboration, communication, and transparency between the local military commands, local government, and the people of Guam. (PR)
