A habitual offender who is on probation for two separate trespassing cases has been arrested anew for allegedly breaking into a woman’s bedroom last Thursday.
Jimmy Kaipat, who allegedly broke into a woman’s bedroom last Thursday at around 1am, appeared last Friday for a bail hearing before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho, who imposed a $12,250 cash bail on him.
Kaipat, 24, is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, and contempt of court.
After the bail hearing, Kaipat was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court at a later date for a preliminary hearing and an arraignment.
According to documents, Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to Terry’s Snack Bar in Chalan Kanoa at around 1:23am to respond to a reported burglary.
Police spoke with the alleged victim, who stated that her neighbor, Kaipat, broke into her house at around 1am. She stated that she asleep but woke up when she heard her bedroom door open. She told police that when she looked up, she saw Kaipat standing inside her bedroom so she punched him on his shoulder and told him to leave. Kaipat then left, she added.
The victim also told police that Kaipat always comes into her store to bother customers and she fears what he will do next.
In a previous case, Kaipat is also being accused of harassing Blue Sky Supermarket customers— Kaipat entered Blue Sky Supermarket in Afetna and was allegedly asking money from its customers. He is facing charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace. Kaipat also allegedly resisted arrest in this case.
