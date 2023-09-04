The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands does not support a bill that requires all businesses, regardless of size, type, or location to install a closed-circuit television camera at all entrance points, exit points, and checkout counters.
HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho has informed the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce and Tourism that House Bill 23-63 leaves numerous items unaddressed, including the fines and penalties that may be imposed, how often the Department of Public Safety certification would need to be renewed, and details regarding a cost subsidy program that is only vaguely mentioned in the legislation.
“Matters of this significance should be clearly set out in the bill, and not left to the administrative regulatory process,” Quichocho said.
He said the legislation will place an enormous financial burden on HANMI member-hotels, as well as other businesses in the CNMI, that are struggling to operate and financially recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting downturn in tourism and the hospitality industry.
While most HANMI member-hotels have some CCTV in their properties, the requirements of this legislation far exceed the current CCTV operations at the hotels, Quichocho said.
“From a practical perspective, implementation of this Act, and requiring all CNMI businesses to obtain a certificate of compliance in order to renew their business licenses is problematic,” he said.
Rep. Julie Ogo (Ind-Rota) introduced the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.