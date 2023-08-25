Widespread heavy rainfall less likely through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Guam.
Although some locally heavy showers and thunderstorms may produce brief periods of ponding of water on the roads, or minor flooding in poor drainage areas, the risk of widespread heavy rainfall through the weekend isn‘t a big concern, according to NWS information compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, with Guam having the best chance of seeing this occur through at least Saturday night.
However, as Tropical Depression 08W, currently to the east-northeast of the CNMI, slowly strengthens as it heads toward the northern part of the CNMI, a southwesterly monsoon flow will develop early next week, when widespread heavy rainfall may become more of a concern. (PR)
