The public is being warned that substantial rainfall is possible today, Wednesday.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a monsoon trough has lifted northward into the Marianas. This has produced light winds that will allow island convection the next couple of days. This will keep soil saturated in select areas.
Monsoon rainfall that began last Saturday could become heavy by Wednesday night. Rainfall accumulations from Saturday to Wednesday could easily reach 4 to 6 inches, with local amounts of 8 to 10 inches possible. Use this time to check your nearest storm drain and perform any preparedness actions needed. Keep up to date with the National Weather Service or your favorite news media to listen for flood advisories, watches or warnings in case they are issued.
The public is being advised that localized flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ensure nearby storm drains are not clogged, especially for low- lying or flood-prone areas. (PR)
