Dozens of community members, dignitaries, and individuals from various government agencies gathered Thursday at the Substance Abuse Addiction and Rehabilitation Program’s H.O.P.E Recovery Center in Marpi for the center’s sixth year anniversary.
Gov. Arnold I Palacios, Lt. Gov. David M Apatang, Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho. and many members of Legislature and Judiciary were present at the event as well as many members representing government entities and agencies.
“I want to thank especially the family who have supported those that come to the recovery center…” said SAAR special assistant Diego Sablan in his welcoming remarks, adding that he was humbled and grateful to be a part of this community.
“Because of the challenges we currently face in the CNMI we can no longer work in silos. We must work together,” he said.
Department of Correction Commissioner Anthony Torres, who was one of the guest speakers at the event, shared his appreciation for the programs and their partnership with DOC
He added how effectively these programs and the center work even at a personal level as his older brother, Charles, was one of many who had overcome addiction as well.
Torres encouraged the crowd, “We must challenge the stigma surrounding addiction and advocate for increased resources to support our cause, together we empower individuals to break free from the grip of substance abuse.”
Speaking about how the program, staff, and center had made personal impact on their lives, Charles Torres and Manuela Guerrero also shared their inspirational stories.
“Many people like myself are not bad people, we just made bad choices. I stand before you today not as an addict in recovery but as a survivor. A survivor who has fought a battle. A battle that many deemed unbeatable. Yet here I am. I am proof that Drug Court and recovery centers like this work,” said Charles Torres, adding that along with other alumni of the drug court program, they are seeking to create their own non-profit group where they can give back to the community and help others.
Guerrero also shared that she had been to the center on four separate occasions and how addiction had estranged her and her family. Now along with a restored relationship with her family, she also has begun working at the center helping others going hrough the same battle.
“I am truly blessed and forever grateful,” she said, while expressing her gratitude for the SAAR program, and the staff involved as they had contributed to who she is today.
SAAR Program manager Charlotte Flores said SAAR may be a small program but they’ve definitely helped change lives.
Expressing thanks to the many individuals and agencies involved in helping individuals on the road to recovery, she added, “Together we can make a difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction.”
The event concluded with a benediction and the crowd joining in while singing “Amazing Grace” echoing the words, as Flores said, “there is hope.”
