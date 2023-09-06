The House of Representatives Commerce and Tourism Committee supports a Senate bill that seeks to expand the Marianas Visitors Authority’s duties in order for MVA to qualify for available grants without permanently shifting authorities and duties from agencies already tasked with the same.
According to the committee in its report submitted recently to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), during these difficult times, there is a need to enhance MVA’s promoting capabilities in order to minimize the tourism industry’s adverse impacts and maximize its benefits.
The committee said this legislation, Senate Bill No. 23-02, House Substitute 1, will empower MVA with enhanced promoting capabilities and the ability to tap into sources of funds that otherwise would not be available to it if its duties are not expanded.
The full House is expected to adopt the committee’s report and pass the legislation during their regular session tomorrow, Thursday.
Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) introduced Senate Bill No. 23-02 last Jan. 10. The Senate unanimously passed the legislation last April 20 and it was subsequently referred to the House Commerce and Tourism Committee chaired by Rep. Julie Marie A. Ogo (Ind-Rota) for disposition.
MVA supports the bill.
Attorney General Edward Manibusan stated that the proposed legislation, which will clarify MVA’s duties as to projects and programs to enhance the CNMI as a tourist destination, is legally sufficient.
The committee adopted some changes to the bill by including a sunset provision, among other things.
The legislation proposed to amend the Commonwealth Code by adding three subsections under MVA’s duty to promote tourism.
Under the legislation, MVA’s duties include planning, designing, and proposing projects and programs to enhance the CNMI as a tourist destination on properties not located within 150 feet from high water, without the expressed approval of the Department of Public Lands.
The legislation proposes that MVA’s duties include planning, designing, and developing tourist-enhanced projects, including but not limited to recreational and public facilities that will attract potential visitors.
Under the bill, MVA shall collaborate and work with the Division of Parks and Recreation under the Department of Lands and Natural Resources and the DPL in developing facility designs and the overall improvement of the sites under the jurisdiction of the DPL and the mayors of the respective senatorial districts pursuant to the designation conditions issued by the DPL on public lands located within 150 feet of high water.
MVA may sponsor events and issue grants for construction projects and programs to increase visitors’ satisfaction, but shall not generate revenue for MVA from such events, construction projects, and programs.
