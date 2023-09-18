With only Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) opposing, the House of Representatives rejected on Friday the Senate’s version of a budget bill that proposes to appropriate $114.2 million in net available resources for the government’s operations for fiscal year 2024.
Sixteen House members voted “yes” to a motion to reject House Bill No. 23-66, version House Substitute 1, Senate Substitute 1.
Reps. Manny Gregory T. Castro (Ind-Saipan) Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), and Thomas John DLC. Manglona (R-Saipan) were absent but excused from the session.
With the rejection of the Senate’s version, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) created a conference committee with Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) as chairman, Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) as vice chairman, Rep. John Paul P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan) as member, and Rep. Angelo A. Camacho (Ind-Saipan) and Marissa Renee Flores (Ind-Saipan) as alternates.
A bicameral conference committee was formed to come out with a mutually agreed budget bill.
Before the voting, San Nicolas underscored the need to adopt the Senate’s version of the budget bill, while Yumul and other House members explained the importance of rejecting the Senate version.
San Nicolas said as Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan had mentioned that Tinian Municipality will effectively grind to a halt should the House’s version of the bill becomes into law.
San Nicolas said a lot of municipal employees will be affected and eventually lose their employment.
On the other hand, he said, according to the Senate version, there’s additional funding being identified of the amount of $1.7 million for the Office of the Mayor of Tinian.
San Nicolas said this brings to a total amount for personnel and all others to the amount of $2,579,183 and this will fund 135 municipal employees of the Tinian Mayor’s Office.
He said with Mayor Aldan transferring $531,277 from the Tinian Municipal Treasury to the CNMI general fund, it helps for the 24 municipal employees.
“This is a very big help for the island of Tinian,” said San Nicolas as he noted that $2.7 million was cut by the administration.
He said the Senate version is a far cry from the House version of $798,251 which will only fund 27 employees for the Tinian Municipality.
San Nicolas said it is a far cry for the administration’s proposal of one full time employee, which is the mayor’s position.
The lawmaker said the Senate’s version also removed the imaginary $9.1 million tax increase, and this is something the House minority fought during the deliberations on the concurrent resolution.
“I just want to thank the Senate for bringing equity to the fiscal year 2024,” he said.
Yumul requested each House member to reject the Senate version so the legislation can be sent the conference committee.
Yumul said GHLI and Medicaid needs to be discussed as over $2 million has been removed from Medicaid and there’s languages in the budget that reflect how they are going to pay GHLI but it’s not clear to him.
Further, Yumul said, the reduction of an additional half a million dollars to the Third Senatorial Mayor’s Office, or the Saipan and Northern Islands.
“There’s other issues with the Senate version that need to be ironed out in the conference committee and I request that each member rejects the version of the Senate,” he added.
In explaining his position to reject the Senate version, Attao said one of the primary reasons was that during the conference committee regarding the concurrent resolution of the budget, the House although it was hard pill to swallow, they agreed to remove the Group Health Life Insurance and suspend it so that they can address the bottom line number of what is now $114,238,931.
Attao said in that negotiation, they also agreed that they will find additional funding sources to revenue generating measures for the fiscal year 2024 that would address the shortage of the general fund so it can give the administration some flexibility to move monies to address GHLI issues in addition to the retirees’ 25% pension benefits.
He said the Senate version actually compounded the already crippled financial means that they have to pay for the healthcare by removing $2 million from Medicaid.
Attao said currently Medicaid owes Commonwealth Health Center over $10 million.
He said outside providers that give health services for medical referral patients are owed in the tens of millions of dollars right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.