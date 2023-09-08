The Northern Marianas Humanities Council is pleased to announce the continued leadership of Dr. Bobby Cruz as chairperson, Gretchen A. Smith as vice chairperson and Program Committee chair, and Leonard Leon as secretary/treasurer of the board of directors.
With a focus on promoting indigenous and diverse narratives, the council is committed to exploring and highlighting every story, especially those that promote greater awareness of marginalized groups in the local community.
The council's leadership team also includes Committee chairs Lynette L. Villagomez, M.Ed., Strategic Planning & Evaluation; Michael White, Esq., Nominating & Bylaws and; Robert C. Harrell, Development. Dr. Lawrence F. Camacho, Samuel M. McPhetres, Kimberly Mendiola, and Marjorie A. Daria bring their diverse leadership experiences, completing a strong roster of veterans and newcomers into the council.
In his role as chairperson, Cruz is dedicated to expanding the representation of indigenous and diverse populations in the Marianas, ensuring their unique experiences are heard and understood. His vision emphasizes community building and advocating for tailored initiatives that address the specific needs of the Pacific community, while seeking national and global recognition for the Pacific communities.
The chairperson expressed, "I am fortunate to have a team of experienced, principled, and passionate individuals who stand beside me. I value their wisdom and rely on the hardworking staff and management of our executive director, all of whom share a deep passion for the humanities and care deeply about the people of the Marianas. I am excited to continue serving to bring more voice and visibility to our home islands and all who call it home.”
In addition to conducting a number of educational programs to advance the humanities in the CNMI, the council participates in a network that includes other U.S. Pacific Island councils in Hawai’i, American Samoa, and Guam to strengthen regional collaboration and address common issues. At the national level, the council’s executive director sits on the board of the Federation of State Humanities Councils to support the work of all 56 state and jurisdictional councils as well as advocate for federal funding.
“We remain focused on activities that promote the history, culture and experiences of the people of the Marianas. We also support other expressions of our humanity through grants we award to groups with project ideas that align with our strategic plan,” said Leo Pangelinan, executive director for the council. “This past summer, we made significant changes to our programs to better align our activities with our strategic goals. Our 25-year Motheread/Fatheread CNMI program, for example, will experience significant changes to prioritize Chamorro and Carolinian language literacy activities in our community,” he
added.
The Northern Marianas Humanities Council was established as a cultural and educational nonprofit organization in 1991 to advance the humanities within the CNMI. Its mission today is to navigate and explore the human experiences of the indigenous and diverse people of the Commonwealth by enriching their lives through research, dialogue, programs, and publications. (PR)
