ASAN, Guam—Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior military official for the Federated States of Micronesia, along with FSM Vice President Aren Palik; chargé de affaires Alissa Bibb of U.S. Embassy Kolonia, and senior leaders from the FSM will convene the bilateral Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae on Aug. 14-15.
The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.
The JCM agenda for this year comprises of four lines of effort—defense responsibilities, support for law enforcement, increasing maritime security for sovereign borders, and preparing for and responding to hazards unique to Pacific island communities. (PR)
