Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC faces another possible receivership to auction off millions worth of its personal property.
Last week, IPI former employee Joshua Gray, through attorneys Aaron Halegua and Bruce Berline, filed a petition for an order to show cause to appoint a limited receiver to sell IPI’s personal property.
Specifically, Gray is petitioning the U.S. District Court for the NMI to issue an order compelling IPI to justify why Clear Management Ltd. should not be appointed as limited receiver to sell IPI’s personal property which were seized through a writ of execution previously granted in his Gray’s favor.
In addition, Gray wants the court to order IPI to comply with Clear Management in all respects, if the petition for receivership is granted, and to prohibit the casino investor from obstructing Clear Management so that maximum value may be obtained from the sale of its assets.
“As IPI still has not paid the [over $5 million] judgment, plaintiff now petitions the Court, pursuant to federal and local rules, to issue an order to show cause why the court should not appoint Clear Management as limited receiver with all the necessary authority to effectuate the liquidation of the personal property subject to the writ, and direct IPI to cooperate in all respects with the limited receiver to effectuate the liquidation of that property,” said the petition.
Gray, through his lawyers, asked that the court grant his motion as soon as possible as IPI’s personal property only continues to deteriorate.
“Since the value of IPI’s motor vehicles, liquor, furniture and equipment, and crystal dragons deteriorates each day, and IPI’s assets are not adequately secured, plaintiff requests that this motion be granted quickly,” said the petition.
Aside from the fact that IPI’s personal property only continues to deteriorate, Gray and his lawyers argue that the court should grant their motion quickly as there is already evidence of potential fraudulent conduct by IPI.
“Since the time that IPI provided its initial list of motor vehicles, by the time a writ was executed on those assets in the Wang and Fanter cases, many of the vehicles could no longer be found,” said the petition.
Also, Gray’s attorneys argue that without the appointment of a receiver to liquidate IPI’s personal property, the plaintiff will not see his judgment satisfied; but will instead be left holding a hollow piece paper.
“IPI has offered no alternative plan for paying plaintiff,” said Gray’s attorneys. [These] factors strongly favor the court granting the motion to appoint Clear Management as the limited receiver to liquidate IPI’s personal property subject to the writ,” said the petition.
On May 31, 2023, the District Court entered judgment in favor of Gray against IPI in the amount of $5,686,182.20 plus pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees and costs.
On July 3, 2023, since IPI did not pay the judgment or post a bond, Gray applied for a writ of execution against certain assets belonging to IPI.
IPI did not file a timely opposition to that application.
On Aug. 16, 2023, the court issued a writ of execution in favor of Gray and the clerk issued a notice about the writ and informing IPI of its rights.
On Aug. 21, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service filed a notice affirming that the writ was executed.
