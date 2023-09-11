Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has filed a response in opposition of the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s motion asking the District Court for the NMI to issue an order awarding them $100,000 in fees and costs for the expenses it incurred as a result of the preliminary injunction IPI previously filed.
“Plaintiff respectfully requests that the court deny defendant’s motion to recover fees and costs. Should the Court determine that some recovery of the security is warranted, defendant’s recovery should not exceed $69,068.15,” said IPI’s attorneys.
On May 23, 2022, IPI requested a temporary restraining order against the casino commission to prevent it from convening an enforcement hearing that would revoke IPI’s exclusive casino license. The District Court granted IPI’s motion for a TRO.
IPI provided the District Court for the NMI a $100,000 bond as directed by the court pursuant to filing the TRO.
IPI also sought an order compelling the commission to participate in a non-binding arbitration with the American Arbitration Association pursuant to the casino license agreement; and a preliminary injunction against the commission from proceeding with the revocation without first going to arbitration.
On Oct. 21, 2022, the commission appealed the District Court’s ruling to the Ninth Circuit, which reversed the District Court’s decision.
In June 28, 2023, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling in favor of CCC which essentially reversed a previous District Court decision that stopped CCC from revoking IPI’s casino license, and compelling CCC to arbitrate its dispute with the casino investor.
CCC argued that because the Ninth Circuit reversed the District Court’s decision compelling the parties into arbitration, it establishes that the commission had the right to proceed with revocation proceedings therefore the issuance of the injunction was wrongful.
In addition, the commission states that it has monetary damages that resulted from the injunction, as the District Court compelled the commission to participate in arbitration and the commission has incurred significant expenses as a result of the wrongful injunction.
Specifically, CCC argues that it expended significant costs participating in the arbitration including administrative fees to the American Arbitration Association, payment to the arbitrator, expert fees, travel expenses, and all other associated costs.
“As a result of this court’s order, the Commission has spent over $94,068.15. In addition to the arbitration expenses, the Commission has suffered financially due to its inability to pursue the revocation action,” CCC said.
