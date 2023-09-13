Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has filed a motion in opposition of Kan Pacific Saipan Ltd.’s application for a writ of execution seeking the seizure of IPI properties.
IPI, through attorneys James Sirok and Michael Chen, have filed an opposition to Kan Pacific’s application for a writ of execution seeking the seizure of IPI properties.
IPI’s lawyers argue that because there were writs of execution issued earlier against IPI for the same assets sought by Kan Pacific, its application for writ of execution should be limited and modified to give senior judgments priority over Kan Pacific’s.
“Plaintiff acknowledged that its judgment claims would be junior to the earlier and senior judgment liens, namely, the judgments in the USA Fanter and Joshua Gray cases. The same assets sought by plaintiff are also the collaterals of secured transactions where senior lien holders may have priority over the judgment claims made by plaintiff,” the motion states.
In addition, IPI’s lawyers said they have informed earlier lien holders about Kan Pacific’s application for writ of execution and senior lien holders have expressed their intent to intervene.
“IPI has recently notified the senior lien holders of the writs issued as well as the pending application for writ by plaintiff in this action. Defendant IPI was informed by the senior lien holders that they intend to intervene to vindicate their rights,” said IPI’s lawyers.
Because of these arguments, IPI wants the court to order Kan Pacific to modify or limit the property belonging to the casino investor that they want seized.
Last month, Kan Pacific, through attorney Joseph J. Iacopino, filed an application for a writ of execution.
According to the application, Kan Pacific wants the U.S. District Court for the NMI to authorize the seizure of IPI’s vehicles, liquor, and other available property belonging to the casino investor that can be sold to satisfy the over $600,000 judgment they were granted last year.
Iacopino added that the seizure and sale of IPI’s property may stop once the judgment has been satisfied.
According to a previous article on the Saipan Tribune, Kan Pacific filed a complaint against IPI last Aug. 14 in federal court, alleging that IPI has continuously failed and refused to pay Kan Pacific even after the court already issued a default judgment against the casino investor back in 2022.
Kan Pacific sued IPI in 2021 for failing to fulfill its obligation under an agreement they had back in May 2016. Specifically, IPI was obligated to pay Kan Pacific annual payments, among other things, amounting to over $400,000 in June 2020, June 2021, and June 2022.
The court issued a default judgment against IPI amounting to over $600,000 but to date, IPI has yet to make payments.
Kan Pacific alleges IPI now owes another $200,000 for its June 2023 annual payment.
As relief, Kan Pacific wants the court to set the matter for a jury trial, order IPI to pay damages, the sum owed, the costs to file the suit, prejudgment interest, attorney’s fees, and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.
The case arises from written agreement that was entered between Kan Pacific and IPI on or about May 9, 2016. The agreement essentially transferred all assets and operations from Kan Pacific to IPI and required Kan Pacific to encourage present employees to join IPI.
The agreement was meant to incentivize and compensate Kan Pacific for the closure of Kan Pacific’s business operations prior to the termination of its lease agreement. As part of the consideration for entering into the agreement, IPI became contractually and legally bound and obligated to pay Kan Pacific the sum of $5 million, which was to be satisfied by making 25 annual payments to Kan Pacific in the amount of $200,000 on June 1 of each calendar year starting on June 1, 2017.
IPI made the first three annual payments that were due in June 2017, June 2018, and June 2019. However, Iacopino said IPI failed and refused to tender any portion of the amount that became due and owing on June 1, 2020.
This case was originally filed with the Superior Court but was dismissed back in July 2021.
