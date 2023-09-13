Despite the heavy rain, hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked to the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe last Saturday to witness the Island Summer Auto Fest car show and NMTech’s 2023 Burnout competition at the back of the nearby Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. Both events coincided at the same time, but the car show carried on until 9pm.
In NMTech’s 2023 Burnout competition, among the excitement of smoke and burning rubber were the cheers of support from car enthusiasts and family and friends of drivers as they attempted to make the most fumes in 30 seconds.
In the end, last year’s winner, James Salalila, succesfully defended his title as the burnout competition champion collected the 2023 trophy, $250 in cash, gift certificates from both Pacific Auto and Napa Auto Parts, and a slot to compete once again in next year’s competition.
The Best of Show and first place in the VIP category went to none other than Mia Le’lani and Team Exotic and Exotic Minis with their impressive 2007 Toyota Rumion.
Team Exotic and Exotic Minis president Russel Hocog walked away from the competition with 15 overall awards after also being named the Best Club and Best of Show, while capturing the AK Award and Triple J Motors Award.
Winning first place in the 4x4 category was Peter Tenorio, Joey Pangelinan took first place in the truck category, Nathaniel Torres in the cruiser bike category, Juanito Sambile in the scooter/moped category, Jeffrey Riman in the four-door category, and Mark Caacbay in the two-door category.
In the sound off category, first place went to Jhune O. Echaure with his 2017 Hyundai Tucson (highest DB reading of 143.22)
The Island Summer Auto Fest car show would be the last one coordinated by current Island Summer Auto Fest president James Fleming.
He shared with Saipan Tribune that he feels very emotional about it, especially as he nears a decade of coordinating the event.
“I’ve been building cars for 26 years and it’s time for me to pass on the torch to someone else.”
Fleming said he now wants to focus on “meets” which is more of a gathering of car owners where everyone can check out each car without the competitive side, just a good get-together.
“I want to have this community where all the car enthusiasts come as one and always have something to do.”
Although it’s his swansong, he will still support the Island Summer Auto Fest, but he will strictly be doing meets from now on.
The car show continues to inspire young people to get involved in car mechanics as three young men from Kagman—Hiro, Damian, and Manuel—shared with Saipan Tribune that this was their first event and was very exciting for them.
“This is a new exciting environment for me because I’m not really into cars and this is my first car show event,” said Damien.
Manuel, who is into cars, said “this is also my first event... I’ve been trying to get into cars and this event has really inspired me to get into cars now.”
All three friends shared their excitement to go to another meet and encouraged their friends to come and see the next event as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.