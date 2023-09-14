Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in partnership with the American Library Association announces the ongoing registration for the Great Stories Club that started last Friday, Sep. 9, 2023. The first Great Stories Club theme is “Deeper than Our Skins: The Present Is a Conversation with the Past.” The Great Stories Book Club is a reading and discussion program for underserved teens.
The books—curated for the theme “Deeper than Our Skins: The Present Is a Conversation with the Past”—will include “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates; “The Revolution of Evelyn Serrano” by Sonia Manzano; “Dreaming in Indian: Contemporary Native American Voices,” edited by Lisa Charleyboy and Mary Beth Leatherdale; “The Shadow Hero” by Gene Luen Yang, illustrated by Sonny Liew; and “Mother of the Sea” by Zetta Elliott. The titles were selected to inspire young people—especially those facing difficult circumstances or challenges—to consider “big questions” about the world around them and their place in it.
Great Stories Club is a free book club for teens ages 13-18 years of age. Gatherings for the Great Stories Club will meet twice a month at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, and each month we discuss a different book. At the end of the book club, participants will be able to keep the book! Sign up online (https://forms.gle/hEmkseFiYrivT3Zn6) and join for a time of food, fun, and books. First meeting discussion starts Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12pm. Seats are limited.
You will receive a confirmation call upon acceptance into the Great Stories Book Club. Registration will close once all slots are complete. Schedule is subject to change. The next book club will meet in October. For more information or to ask questions, call the library at 235-READ and ask for Shianalyn, or email her at shianalynlizama@gmail.com.
Please enjoy the public library’s free resources by visiting our website at www.cnmilib.org like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library or visit our website www.cnmilib.org to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for our community. For more information regarding any of our activities, please contact JKPL @670-235-7322/7318.
JKPL welcomes and encourages businesses to please consider donating Educational Tax Credit. Pursuant to NMI Public Law 15-120, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is able to receive cash contributions under Educational Tax Credit (ETC). Please make checks payable to: CNMI Treasury. For MUNIS payments, to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library MUNIS Vendor ID#100404.
JKPL’s hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday to Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-6pm, and Saturday 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, Austerity Saturdays, and holidays. Closed for JKPL Austerity on the following Saturdays: Sept. 16 and 30, 2023.
JKPL is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (PR)
