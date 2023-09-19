It’s that time of the year and the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, the Northern Marianas Library Association and all community partners invite you everyone to join them for the 10th Annual Community Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat event. Held every year, this popular free public event helps to promote and strengthen community partnership and engagement, fosters family bonding, and provides families with an alternative activity to trick-or-treating door-to-door. This spooktacular event is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2023 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library parking lot in Susupe.
Since 2012, thousands of children and adults have enjoyed hours of fun dressing up in spooktacular costumes and trick-or-treating at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library parking lot. This year, the JKPL will have monetary prizes for the Best Family Halloween Costume Contest. Registration is required to participate in the costume contest.
JKPL will also have the return of People’s Choice Award for Best Community Trunk. In the People’s Choice Awards last year, Saipan Cubs Alpha Leo Club won first place, Priority Care Services won second Place, and Coca-Cola Beverage Micronesia won third Place. Which spooky trunk will be voted this year’s People’s Choice? Interested community partners and/or sponsors are invited to register a trunk or sponsor this year’s event by emailing foremancelina@gmail.com, calling the library at 670-235-7315 for 2023 TOT Coordinator Celina or by picking up a registration and/or sponsorship form at your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.
JKPL welcomes and encourages businesses to please consider donating Educational Tax Credit. Pursuant to NMI Public Law 15-120, JKPL is able to receive cash contributions under Educational Tax Credit (ETC). Please make checks payable to: CNMI Treasury. For MUNIS payments, please remit to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library MUNIS Vendor ID#100404.
Please enjoy the public library’s free resources by visiting their website at www.cnmilib.org like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library or visit the website www.cnmilib.org to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for the community. For more information regarding any of their activities, please contact JKPL @670-235-7322/7318.
JKPL’s hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday to Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-6pm, and Saturday 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, Austerity Saturdays, and holidays. Closed for JKPL Austerity on the following Saturdays: Sept. 16 and 30, 2023.
JKPL is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (PR)
