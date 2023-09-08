Team Joeten-Kiyu Public Library celebrated Labor Day by recognizing outstanding employees and the overall employee of the year during the annual CNMI government-wide Labor Day festivities held at the Garapan Fishing Base last Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
JKPL director Erlinda C. Naputi recognized this year's overall 2023 Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Employee of the Year, library assistant I Caitlyn Joan Lieto Crisostomo.
She has been with the library for five years now. But before that, she started volunteering at the library while attending Marianas High School. Then she served as a library intern during Super Typhoon Yutu.
“I was very impressed with her work ethic when the library was used as a FEMA Disaster Center. She loves helping the community and volunteering to assist all department areas in any way she can. It came as no surprise that she was hired as a library assistant and then promoted to library assistant I. She is a valuable member of our team. Caitlyn assists in the day-to-day operations of the JKPL,” said Naputi
Crisostomo is responsible for organizing employee celebrations, ordering books and supplies, assisting in Teen Services by facilitating Teen-driven programming, managing and inventorying JKPL office supplies, inputting requisitions into MUNIS, soliciting for event sponsorships, scheduling the Video-TeleConference Room/McRel Room, answering phones, conducting cashier services, cleaning the JKPL facility, assisting in all library programs and services, and so much more.
“She is self-motivated and a great pleasure to work with. She has a positive attitude. She is very reliable, friendly, meticulous, diligent, and completes all her work on time,” the JKPL director added.
Crisostomo is the current director of Events and Programs in the Northern Marianas Library Association. She was also competitively selected by the American Library Association and the Young Adult Library Services Association to represent the Northern Marianas in 2022 for the T3 Train the Trainer: Improving Teen Services Cohort held in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is an active member of the Pacific Association of Libraries, Archives, and Museums. She is also a Certified Instructor in the Motheread/Fatheread CNMI Adult Curriculum and the Children's Story Exploring Curriculum.
Team JKPL also recognized the following outstanding employees for five years or more for length of public service at the JKPL:
- 5 years Caitlyn Joan Lieto Crisostomo, library assistant I
- 6 years Beth Barcinas Demapan, technical services librarian
- 7 years Gerard Anthony Borja, library assistant III
- 7 years Bergitt Maratita, library assistant I (Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library, Rota)
- 9 years Joey Songsong, computer programmer II
- 9 years Leoralynn Sablan Terlaje, library assistant III
- 11 years Silverio DLC. Balisalisa, Library Services coordinator
- 15 years Ray Jr. Deleon Guerrero, computer specialist I
- 17 years Celina Camacho Foreman, librarian I
- 27 years in total CNMI government Systems librarian Omar Tababa Manacop (9 years JKPL)
- 31 years in total CNMI government, administrative officer III Vincent Donald Palacios Sablan (6 years JKPL)
- 31 years Erlinda Cabrera Naputi, library director
Naputi also acknowledged her hardworking team at JKPL and thanked their sponsors—the Northern Marianas Library Association and Pacific Trading Co.
JKPL also welcomes and encourages businesses to please consider donating Educational Tax Credit. Pursuant to NMI Public Law 15-120, the state library is able to receive cash contributions under ETC. Please make checks payable to: CNMI Treasury. For MUNIS payments, please remit to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library MUNIS Vendor ID#100404.
Please enjoy your public library’s free resources by visiting JKPL’s website at www.cnmilib.org like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library or visit their website www.cnmilib.org to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for our community. For more information regarding any of our activities, please contact JKPL @670-235-7322/7318. JKPL’s normal hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday to Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 1:30pm-7pm, and Saturday 9:30am-4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, Austerity Saturdays, and holidays.
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services LS-LS-252496-OLS-22 and LS-253665-OLS-23.
JKPL is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (PR)
