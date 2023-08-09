The CNMI Judiciary has asked the Superior Court to issue a protective order against a subpoena served by a man accused of rape that essentially demands the production of sensitive Judiciary records.
Last week, William Abraczinskas, Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo’s law clerk who is facing rape allegations, issued a subpoena against the CNMI Judiciary’s Human Resource office, seeking the production of material related to his own sexual assault complaints.
Hyun Jae Lee, on behalf of the CNMI Judiciary, recently filed a motion asking to quash the subpoena and requests for a protective order preventing the disclosure of these Judiciary records.
In her motion, Lee said the Judiciary has standing to challenge the subpoena because the documents, objects, and information sought by the defendant are government property, some of which may be privileged or protected from discovery, including confidential records pertaining to personnel, information protected by attorney-client privilege, personally identifiable information, and information related to court administration.
Lee also argues that the subpoena is procedurally defective, and that it should be quashed because the Judiciary was not given reasonable time to comply.
The Judiciary’s Human Resource office was first served with a subpoena on Aug. 2, and with an amended subpoena on Aug. 3 directing that the document be produced by Aug. 4.
“Such short notice and deadline present an unreasonable and unfeasible time for compliance. Because the timeline to comply is unreasonable and oppressive, the subpoena must be quashed,” Lee said.
Citing previous rulings, she said, “The materials requested in the subpoena are not specific and irrelevant to the moving party’s criminal case. Also, the materials are not admissible.”
“The subpoena application was intended as a general fishing expedition. If the court is not inclined to grant the request, the Judiciary moves this court to modify the subpoena so that privileged, protected, and irrelevant information and materials are not subject to the subpoena,” Lee said.
Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho set a hearing on the Judiciary’s motion to quash the subpoena for Aug. 25, 2023.
Abraczinskas, through Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig, has subpoenaed the Superior Court’s Human Resource Office for documentation, reports and interviews related to his claims of sexual assault and the allegation that he sexually assaulted a co-worker.
He has also sought a stay on court proceedings pending a Supreme Court ruling on his petition to disqualify all sitting Superior court judges from hearing his case.
The CNMI Judiciary is supposed to be the utmost bastion for impartial application of the constitutional protections to which each and every person in the CNMI is entitled.
Those constitutional protections include the absolute right, for all charged with any alleged crime, to be presumed innocent and not guilty.
Here, a newly hired Judiciary employee who is a Stateside man, complained to the Judiciary's HR personnel about alleged sexual harassment, by a longtime Judiciary employee who is an NMD woman.
Much later, the longtime NMD woman complained to DPS personnel about the same incident, alleging sexual misconduct by the newly hired Stateside male employee.
What did the CNMI Justices and Judges do? Did they apply equal treatment to both employees? Did they presume that both employees are innocent until guilt is proven, as the Constitution requires?
No. Instead, the CNMI Justices and Judges immediately suspended and then fired the newly hired Stateside male employee, severed his salary and benefits, and so tacitly have presumed him guilty until proven innocent.
Meanwhile, these same CNMI jurists took no steps to suspend or fire the longterm NMD femaile employee---instead, they permit her to work and receive full salary at the courthouse, and so tacitly have presumed her innocent until proven otherwise.
Why were not both employees simultaneously and equally suspended, terminated, permitted to remain working in-person at the courtouse, or ordered to work remotely from home as did so many other employees during the COVID times?
This abject disparity in treatment is a complete disgrace to our Judiciary and to our community. These justices and judges appear to have done just the opposite of what the law, the Constitution, and judicial ethics require them to do: treat people equally and treat all alleged wrongdoers as being innocent until proven guilty.
This ignominy is more than a mere embarrassment to the CNMI community; rather, it memorializes the perception that the CNMI Judiciary acts with overt bias and with knowing disregard of the law.
And the disturbing aftermath: our Judiciary's justices, judge's, and personnel, hurrying and scurrying to hide from the Stateside male defendant, and from the CNMI Public, the Judiciary's documents and records which might well show when, how, and why, such Judicial bias and disregard for mandatory constitutionall protections, has occurred and at who's direction.
The concept is called "transparency". And, quite sadly, the CNMI Judiciary seems to vigorously oppose this concept when its own credibility, impartiality, and constitutional adherence, are rightfully called into question by a former Judicary Stateside employee tossed under the bus in favor of a current Judiciary NMD employee.
This is the stuff of Stalin, Putin, Mao, Xi, Jon Un, and dictatorial Banana Republic tribunals.
