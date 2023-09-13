The CNMI Judiciary will be hosting its 3rd Annual Commonwealth Cultural Day festivities at the Guma’ Hustisia on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, from 10am to 2pm. The event will showcase a wide range of historical exhibits, handicrafts, and culinary delicacies from the Marianas, Micronesia, Polynesia, the United States, and Europe.
This year, the Judiciary Historical Society will sponsor the inaugural “Traditional and Customary Law Konbetsasion (Conversation).” This forum will highlight how the customs and traditions of Chamorro and Refaluwasch communities can play a vital role in resolving disputes related to critical issues such as adoption, land use, and fishing rights that often end up in court. The panelists will include community members who possess knowledge of indigenous customs and traditions in the Marianas.
The event is free and open to the public, with opportunities to pose questions to panelists. We encourage everyone to take part in the festivities and enjoy the exhibits and events. (PR)
(1) comment
"Commonwealth Cultural Festivities" celebrations are not the function of the CNMI Judiciary.
Quit being social butterflies and kumbaya celebrants, and just get to work---doing things the Judiciary is paid to do, like maybe issue timely orders and rulings, instead of wasting Taxpayers' money for self-lauding publicity.
Just do your jobes, for once---it's called work, and you are paid to work, not promote or fund any "festivities".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.