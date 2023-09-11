Starting Nov. 7, Family Court will hold night sessions on the first Tuesday of every month from 5pm to 8:30pm at the Guma’ Hustisia. These afterhours sessions will help those who work during regular business hours. The sessions will be limited initially to matters involving child support in Family Court cases. The court saw a need to open its doors after 5pm for community convenience and efficiency. Some parties are unable to attend court proceedings due to inflexible work hours and, at times, struggle to make payments because employers decrease their pay due to time spent in court. Night sessions aim to solve these problems by allowing parties to come to court without the need to take time off from work. “I have envisioned something like this for a long time. Family Court night sessions will help accomplish Goal 2 of the Judiciary’s Strategic Plan, which is to ensure access to justice,” said Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro. “I am happy the Family Court, under the leadership of Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, is implementing these night sessions. This will help working community members avoid consequences and put prior issues behind them,” said Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja. “If this pilot program is successful, the Superior Court may look into the expansion of other night sessions for additional dockets.” If you wish to learn more about Family Court night sessions, please contact special assistant to the Presiding Judge Janina Maratita at (670) 236-9744 or Janina.Maratita@nmijudiciary.gov. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.