Kenneth Thomas Blas Kaipat, a man accused of brutally assaulting and raping a woman in June 2019, has been found guilty by a six-person jury of all nine charges filed against him, including five counts of sexual assault in the first and second degree. Kaipat has been released to his parents pending sentencing.
In light of the verdict, however, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan has placed the defendant on house arrest.
More information to follow.
