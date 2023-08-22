Mercilynn Kaneshi-Palec, associate network director for the CNMI Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College, was recently named a 2023 “State Star” for her outstanding contributions to the local CNMI SBDC Network.
The 2023 State Stars, who were chosen by their SBDC networks, are among the best of the best—those who demonstrate exemplary performance, make significant contributions to their networks, and are deeply committed to the success of America’s small businesses.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mercilynn for being named one of the 2023 SBDC State Star Recipients,” CNMI SBDC Network director Nadine Deleon Guerrero said. “Her exceptional dedication and tireless efforts as the associate network director for Northern Marianas College’s Small Business Development Center have not only earned her this well-deserved recognition but have also greatly contributed to the success of our local CNMI SBDC Network.”
Palec has channeled her entrepreneurial abilities as a private business owner for 10-plus years to become an integral part of CNMI SBDCN’s preliminary phase. Her impeccable networking skills and drive have catapulted the program to exceed forecast expectations and create a prominent economic development presence in our community.
Palec’s journey with SBDC started in 2017 as a client of the CNMI SBDC service center. While working as the administrator/coordinator of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Palec worked closely with then-service center director Nicole Babauta, bringing Small Business Saturday and other important programs to the CNMI. In 2021, Palec joined the SBDC team as the administrative office manager. In 2022, NMC made history by establishing the CNMI SBDC Network. Palec was appointed interim network director, overseeing the opening of the two service centers on Rota and Tinian. In her current capacity as the associate network director, Palec conducts the Lead Center’s business advising, client and personnel training, events management, and manages and oversees the day-to-day operations of the CNMI’s network.
“I thank the CNMI SBDC Network team for this recognition. I would be remiss not to mention the NMC leadership team who worked tirelessly on the initial grant proposal to bring the Network to the CNMI. At SBDC, we have an incredible team of well-rounded professionals who make all the work we do possible,” Palec said.
Palec earned her associate degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in education and bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in Elementary Education at NMC. She went on to earn her master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Guam. Palec is a local artist under the Department of Community and Culture Affairs, the chairwoman for the NMI Girl Scouts, and a member of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee. (NMC SBDC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.