Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said over the weekend that seniors in the Marianas can look forward to lower drug prices for key medications following the announcement by the Biden administration last week of the first 10 drugs that will have their prices negotiated by the Medicare program.
Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that included in this are Eliquis and Xarelto, used for prevention and treatment of blood clots, and the diabetes drugs Jardiance, Farxiga, Fiasp, and Januvia.
He said the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the U.S. Congress last year, ended the long-standing ban on Medicare negotiating fair market prices with drug manufacturers.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was signed into law by Biden in August 2022, aims to help the U.S. meet its climate goals and strengthen energy security, invest in America to create good-paying jobs, reduce energy and health care costs for families, and make the tax code fairer.
Sablan said negotiations begin this year and new prices will become effective in 2026.
He said 15 more drugs will be added in 2027, another 15 in 2028, and up to 20 more drugs for each year after that.
Sablan said other provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act benefitting Medicare enrollees include capping insulin costs at $35 per month, removing cost-sharing for vaccines, and limiting out-of-pocket costs under the Medicare Part D prescription drug program to $2,000 beginning in 2025.
Nationwide, some nine million seniors are enrolled in Medicare Part D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.