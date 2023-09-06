The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has issued a final call for nominations for the highly regarded 2023 Bridge of Light Award.
With the submission deadline rapidly approaching, this is the last opportunity for individuals to recognize and honor those who continue to demonstrate exceptional dedication toward ending domestic and sexual violence in the CNMI.
The Bridge of Light Award, presented annually by NMCADSV, seeks to shine a spotlight on individuals who have acted as beacons of hope, serving as a “Bridge of Light '' and support for victims and survivors.
Candidates eligible for consideration must be actively involved as service providers, first responders, representatives, or volunteers within various eligible agencies, organizations, or offices in the CNMI.
Nominees should demonstrate a minimum employment or volunteer duration of one year and/or showcase significant accomplishments that have contributed to the ongoing efforts to combat domestic and sexual violence.
To submit a nomination for a deserving individual, please visit the official nomination form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y37CJCJ.
The deadline for nominations is set for this Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11:59pm ChSt. During the evaluation process, all nominations will be thoroughly reviewed based on the provided information.
It is strongly encouraged that nominators provide specific and comprehensive details to effectively illustrate why their nominee deserves this esteemed award.
The recipient of the 2023 Bridge of Light Award will be unveiled during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing Ceremony.
In addition to this honor, the awardee will be granted an exclusive opportunity to participate in a national training program provided by NMCADSV.
Self-care prizes sponsored by Tan Siu Lin Foundation and Bridge Capital, LLC, will also be bestowed upon the recipient.
Past recipients of the Bridge of Light Award have included outstanding individuals such as Flora Aguon, an officer from the Department of Public Safety; Lauri B. Ogumoro, executive director of Karidat Social Services; Mildred W. Sikebert, a social worker from the Division of Youth Services; Elaine C. Dela Cruz, a counselor from Karidat Social Services; Diana Camacho, executive director of Ayuda Network Inc.; John Aguon, a victim advocate from the Attorney General's Office, Vivian T. Sablan, director of DYS; Rose Taman Rios, an officer from the Department of Public Safety; Calvani P. Deleon Guerrero, a victim advocate from Karidat Social Services; and most recently, Lupe Ann L. Maratita.
For additional information about the 2023 Bridge of Light Award or inquiries regarding the nomination process, please contact NMCADSV at (670) 234-3878 or via email at info@endviolencenmi.org. (PR)
