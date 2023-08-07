The leaders of six law enforcement agencies recently inked an agreement to reestablish and reorganize the Joint Drug Prevention Task Force. Drugs, specifically ice, have continued to negatively impact the CNMI. Agencies are seeing more cases of drug use especially in younger people, an increase in property crimes linked to the habit, and other crimes. The goal of the joint task force is to stop drugs from coming in through the CNMI’s ports.
Public Safety Commissioner Clement R. Bermudes, Corrections Commissioner Anthony C. Torres, Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita, Customs and Biosecurity director Jose C. Mafnas, Commonwealth Ports Authority executive director Christopher S. Tenorio represented by Ports Police chief Juan T. Dela Cruz, and Commerce Secretary Francisco D. Cabrera met with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang last Wednesday morning to commemorate the joint collaboration. All agencies present have agreed to work together to tackle the drug problem in the CNMI.
Apatang emphasized that not only would this collaboration help those in the CNMI affected by drugs, but its “success is critical for the safety of our tourists as well.”
Palacios stressed that the task force should not “limit themselves to the enforcement part of it, but also look at the drug problem holistically.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Bermudes noted the importance of rehabilitation, saying, “Let’s work on curing the demand so that the supply gets cut off.” (PR)
(0) comments
