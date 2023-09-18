LG Electronics has partnered with the Marianas Visitors Authority to promote the LG Healing Me Saipan massage chair named after the capital island of The Marianas.
In its first-ever collaboration with a state tourism office, LG recently teamed up with the MVA on an “Saipan Healing Trip” promotion, offering consumers a chance to win a newly launched LG Healing Me Saipan massage chair or a complimentary flight ticket to Saipan. Multiple winners of the promotional event were awarded last month.
“The ‘Saipan Healing Trip’ promotion conveyed both the relaxation provided by the LG Healing Me Saipan massage chair and the healing experience of being in Saipan,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “It’s exciting to have LG, an international renowned corporation, recognize and incorporate The Marianas into their product line. And 100%, the chair really does make you feel like all your troubles have slipped away and you are relaxing in our beautiful Marianas paradise.”
Contestants were invited to submit a story about their need for a healing experience, including the keywords “LG Healing Me Saipan” and “Travel Destination Saipan.” The first place winner received a LG Healing Me Saipan. Individuals who purchased a chair during the promotion period received a chance to win a complimentary flight ticket to The Marianas, and five winners were awarded last month. LG also provided Baskin Robbins gift coupons to all the contestants. Among all those who shared the event page with 3 or more people on KakaoTalk, 200 random winners received a Starbucks Café Americano Tall coupon.
LG Electronics announced the consumer event on its main website LGE.COM and received nearly 100,000 entries in about a month. Also, the Healing Me Saipan massage chair was advertised eight times on CJ on Style, SK Store, Home & Shopping, a TV home shopping and mobile live shows such as Timon Live and G-Market Live of major travel agencies that sell travel products of Saipan. LG also provided two chairs for promotional use at last month’s MVA Seoul-Busan Roadshow. (PR)
