Nearly 200 individuals attended the third year anniversary celebration of M2 Fitness held last Saturday at the Saipan World Resort in Susupe.
The celebration was full of raffle drawings with the grand prize being $300, as well as Zumba testimonials, and several Zumba dance performances by M2 groups such as Zumba Kids and Zumba Kids Juniors, M2 Zumba Shadows, Zumbalizious, and the Dancing Venum.
M2 Fitness founder, president, and instructor Zin Mary Grace Bautista was happy with the turnout in the event.
“We've always had big events every year, actually twice a year with the anniversary events and Christmas party we do that every year. And just like last year we invited two celebrities, and we were packed with 400 to 500 people. For this time the third year we made it very exclusive only for M2 members and their own guests."
The night certainly highlighted M2's accomplishments since its inception during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, its rapid growth to an estimated 200 attendees in a couple of months, using a space at the TSL Plaza to now having their own studio which they moved into in February this year. The fitness team currently functions six days a week, with 180 steady members and various programs including the popular Aqua Zumba held at Aqua Resort Club in San Roque.
Paz Echavez, a member of dance group Zumbalizious was one of the first members to join M2, and she shared her thoughts about the night and being involved with M2.
“It feels really good,” she explained that it also feels good to get up and do exercise weekly, proudly stating that even at the age of 64 she's still involved with the group and happy to be a part of it.
"Tonight we want to give appreciation and recognition to all the members who have kept believing, trusting, and supporting us to continue without them there is no M2. So we owe this to all the members and the people who love us. They were actually the backbone of M2. we are only the front but the people that believe in us are the backbone that let us stand where we are right now,” said Bautista.
