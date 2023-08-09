A man who is accused of assaulting another man who allegedly insulted his fiancé has been released on an unsecured bail.
Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho allowed Friday the release of Khandakar S. Rahman, who is accused of assaulting another man who allegedly insulted his fiancé, on an unsecured bail of $3,000.
Unsecured bail means a defendant is released without having to post a cash bail but the bail amount can be imposed if the defendant violates the terms of his release.
After the hearing, Camacho ordered Rahman to return to court on Aug. 11, for a preliminary hearing; he will be arraigned on Aug. 21.
Rahman, 22, is facing charges of disturbing the peace and assault and battery.
According to court documents, police received a call on Aug. 3 at around 1:13am, reporting an injured person at Afetna Supermarket.
At the scene, police observed two men siting down on opposite ends of the market’s parking lot and another man lying on his back.
The victim, later identified as Nazrul Islam, was unconscious but was breathing. Medics arrived soon after and rushed the man to the Commonwealth Healthcare Center so he could be treated for his injuries.
According to police, Rahman admitted to punching Nazrul, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.
Rahman told police that he punched the victim because he heard him talking to one of their companions about his fiancé.
He claims he was talking about her inappropriately and calling her names leading to an altercation between the two.
