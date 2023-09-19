The Superior Court has granted the bail modification requested by a man allegedly involved in the theft of a debit card and he has been released to his wife.
Last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan granted the request of Jimmy Regunan Joaquin Jr., to be released to his wife upon posting 10% of his $1,000 cash bail.
Although he will be released to his wife, the judge informed Joaquin that because his wife has a full-time job, during the times she is out, he is strictly under house arrest and may only leave their home if his wife, and third-party custodian, is present.
In addition, Bogdan said Joaquin’s home will be subject to random visits from law enforcement to ensure he is complying with the court’s conditions of house arrest.
According to court documents Joaquin, 32, and co-defendant Edward Palacios Castro, 37, are facing separate charges of forgery, and misuse of financial instruments.
The judge imposed a $1,000 cash bail on both defendants and remanded them to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
On Aug. 22, 2023, the Department of Public Safety dispatch received a call from an off-duty police sergeant reporting a theft incident.
He told investigators that his Bank of Hawaii debit card was stolen and was being used at different business establishments. He said a total amount of $669.15 had already been charged to his card.
The next day, after reviewing surveillance footage from stores and a gas station, investigators identified Joaquin and Castro as the persons swiping the debit card and signing the receipts.
In an interview with the police, Joaquin said Castro went to his house and asked for help to get money. Castro allegedly said he had a Bank of Hawaii card that belonged to his aunt.
When shown surveillance footage from different establishments, Joaquin admitted that he was the one wearing a red T-shirt.
Castro, for his part, told police that he went to Joaquin’s house because Joaquin owed him money. Castro alleges that Joaquin showed him a blue Bank of Hawaii debit card.
Castro added that Joaquin had the debit card the whole time and he only swiped the card two times.
When shown a surveillance footage from a business establishment, Castro admitted that he was the one wearing a blue ball cap, camouflage green jacket, and dark camouflage short pants.
