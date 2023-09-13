A man is suing a construction company he previously worked for in federal court alleging that the company violated his rights under the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying him for
Zhao Luzho has filed a lawsuit against his employer, Success International Corp., alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and the Commonwealth Minimum Wage and Hour Act because he was allegedly not paid overtime.
“The plaintiff was employed, and actually performing work, in a job category that is not exempt from the provisions of the FLSA and/or the Minimum Wage and Hour Act,” the lawsuit stated.
Zhao is represented by attorneys Robert T. Torres and Bruce Berline.
As relief, Zhao wants the court to order the defendants to pay him overtime compensation for all the hours he worked in excess of 40 hours in each work week.
In addition, Zhao is also asking the court to grant him liquidated damages and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.
According to court documents, Zhao was hired at Success International back in June 2020 as a construction worker where he performed general construction duties.
Zhao said he was not provided a written employment but Success International agreed to pay him $10 per hour for his work.
The plaintiff said Success International paid him in cash for his construction services.
The plaintiff said he worked on several projects for Success International.
However, the plaintiff claims that from June 2020 to August 2021 he worked for Success International in excess of 8.5 hours per day, seven days per week.
