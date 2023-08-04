The ongoing “he-said, she-said” rape case involving a Superior Court law clerk has resulted in a subpoena issued against the Superior Court’s Human Resources Office to produce documentation supporting his claims of sexual assault.
William Abraczinskas, a law clerk for Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo, has subpoenaed the CNMI Superior Court’s HRO to ask it to produce all documentation related to the complaint that he had filed in Superior Court.
Abraczinskas is being accused of sexually assaulting his co-worker but he claims he was the one who was sexually assaulted and that he had filed a complaint with his HR prior to the rape complaint being filed against him. Specifically, Abraczinskas wants the Superior Court to produce all investigation reports related to the complaint that he made, including interviews of him by the court’s chief marshal and interviews conducted with other Superior Court employees.
In addition, Abraczinskas wants the court to turn over the draft email he wrote and stored in a computer that he used while working at the Superior Court related to the complaint he filed.
The subpoena also requested the court’s HRO to produce all documentation regarding the complaint filed against him by his co-worker alleging that he sexually assaulted her.
The Superior Court’s HRO must produce and turn over all the requested documentation and material to the Public Defender’s Office by today, Aug. 4.
Abraczinskas, 34, is facing charges of sexual assault in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.
The defendant has numerous pending motions in relation to this case, including a petition with the Supreme Court to disqualify all sitting Superior Court judges from hearing his case.
According to court documents, the victim made a walk-in complaint against Abraczinkas last May 26 at the Department of Public Safety’s headquarters, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her at his apartment.
