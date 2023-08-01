The CNMI Department of Labor is reminding businesses that a written notice must be submitted to the Office of the Secretary at 1356 Mednilla St. on Capitol Hill at least 60 days prior to the commencement of a reduction-in-force or closure of business.
Written notice must also be given to each affected employee at least 30 days in advance, pursuant to 3CMC § 4937 and NMIAC § 80-20.1-240.
The department's Employment Rules and Regulations can be accessed from the website, marinanaslabor.net to learn more about this matter.(PR)