The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $5,298,740 in fiscal year 2023 Maintenance Assistance Program grant funding that will go toward supporting programs and projects benefitting American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the freely associated states: the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.
“Maintenance and upkeep are necessary for the islands where the warmer weather, higher humidity, and the saltwater environment cause faster degradation of equipment and buildings,” said assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “All across the insular areas, OIA’s Maintenance Assistance Program is making a difference in small and big ways.”
Projects and programs funded through MAP in fiscal year 2023:
American Samoa: $750,280
- $544,780 to the American Samoa Power Authority for the Lineman Training and Development program;
- $150,000 to the Department of Parks and Recreation for renovation at the Tia Seu Lupe or Star Mound Historical Site, in Ottoville, Tufuna; and
- $55,500 to the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority for the Geographic Information System Mapping and Survey Software & Hardware project.
Guam: $839,150
- $644,800 to the Guam Public Broadcasting Service to Upgrade the Power Infrastructure in Support of more Reliable Broadcasting Services; and
- $194,350 to the Guam Community College for the Increasing Facilities Maintenance Capabilities project
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands: $1,097,640
- $827,640 to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. for the Granular Activated Carbon System Monitoring and Maintenance project at 10 water production wells on Saipan; and
- $270,000 to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute for the Fuetsan i Futurata pilot project to teach and train local laborers in construction and maintenance skills.
US Virgin Islands: $904,060
- $318,816 to the Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority (WAPA) for the Water Department Equipment program;
- $210,353 to WAPA for the Substation Maintenance program.
- $189,000 to the Department of Agriculture for acquisition of a Front End Loader, and
- $185,891 to the Fire Service and Emergency Services for acquisition of a Quick Attack Pumper/Brush Truck.
Federated States of Micronesia: $273,600
- $165,000 to the Yap State Public Services Corporation for the Pacific Lineman Training Program, a regional program that includes the territories and each of the states in the freely associated states in the Western Pacific;
- $108,600 to the Pohnpei Utilities Corporation for the Construction and Extension of Pipeline with Power line for Centrifugal Pump project on Pohnpei.
Republic of the Marshall Islands: $821,242
- $315,000 to the Majuro Water and Sewer Company for the Pump and Collection System Renewal program;
- $256,242 to the Majuro Atoll Waste Company for Waste Collection Improvement and Expansion project on Majuro; and
- $250,000 to the Ministry of Health for the Remodeling of the Section 177 Clinic project, also on Majuro.
Republic of Palau: $612,768
- $532,730 to the Ministry of Health and Human Services for the Belau National Hospital Renovations project.
- $80,038 to the Palau Public Utilities Corporation for the Babeldaob Water Quality Monitoring project.
MAP funds are discretionary and may only fund maintenance-related needs and training in insular areas. The Technical Assistance Program, an additional discretionary funding program, may support a more diverse pool of needs benefitting the insular areas.
Funds under both programs are distributed following a competitive grant application process that is open for applications each year in October on grants.gov under CFDA 15.875. More information about these and other funding provided to the insular areas through OIA may be found at www.doi.gov/oia. (PR)
