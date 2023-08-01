Saipan Mayor Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho hosted last week 12 students and one chaperone from the KSKK International Youth Exchange Association Group from Japan who were on a week’s visit to Saipan. The students stayed with host families and took part in various activities and events with an emphasis on education and cultural exchange.
The students visited several historical sites on island such as Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff, the CNMI Museum, as well the Last Command Post.
Cultural exchange was a major theme of the program so the students paid a visit to the Man’amko Center where they performed for and interacted with the local man’amko, introducing them to Japanese culture. 500 Sails CNMI also hosted the students at their boathouse in Lower Base where they demonstrated the canoe-making process. They also explained the history behind the canoes and the meaning of each vessel. At the Joeten Kiyu Public Library, the students were given a tour of the facility by library staff who also engaged the students in a variety of creative activities. In addition, JKPL demonstrated our local way of making tempura and apipi.
Aside from learning about the islands, the children also took time to enjoy the recreational amenities of Saipan like the Saipan World Resort Wave Jungle.
On their last day, the students and their host families were treated to a farewell dinner hosted by the Saipan Mayor’s Office where they had the chance to sample local delicacies like barbecues, red rice, chicken kelaguen, and other dishes.
Camacho and the 19th CNMI Youth Congress the handed out certificates of appreciation to each of the students. “This is my first time to host students from Japan and I am filled with so much joy. These group of students showed eagerness, friendship, and a willingness to learn our cultures. In addition, I would like to thank the host families for welcoming these students into your homes and sharing our way of life through our cultures,” said Camacho.
Members of the 19th Youth Congress also encouraged the children to return anytime and encourage their family and friends to visit Saipan.
Camacho wants to see more of these exchange programs, with even more groups participating. The mayor believes these types of programs are beneficial in establishing close ties with neighboring countries.
The students were very grateful for the opportunity and each of them individually gave their thanks and gave some good words. Nao Saito, 21, who was students’ chaperone on this trip, said, “We will never forget this wonderful experience. I love Saipan!” (PR)