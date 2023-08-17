Mount Carmel School welcomed back hundreds of students last week on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to begin the 2023-2024 school year.
The day kicked off with students meeting their homeroom teachers while orienting themselves to the school’s various policies and procedures.
“We are eternally grateful to the many families who choose to provide a holistic Catholic education to their children at Mount Carmel School,” said MCS president Frances. She was thrilled to see the many happy smiles of numerous returning and new students as they arrived.
After their morning orientation, the entire MCS family walked over to the Mount Carmel Cathedral for the traditional opening Mass for the school year. This particular Mass was particularly special as Fr. Nelson Plohimon, OAR—Mount Carmel’s new school chaplain—presided over the Mass. After the homily, all MCS employees proceeded to the altar to participate in the traditional commissioning ceremony, where MCS employees affirmed their commitment to educating through the eyes of Christ.
Students then returned to their homerooms to continue learning more about changes for this upcoming school year, such as the return of a hybrid block schedule and two canteen servicers coming to campus, among others. Students then ended the day with some entertainment from the current aenior class who performed their stellar dance to a medley of Bruno Mars’ hits from last year’s Spring Pep Rally.
“This first day went very smoothly. Many of my classmates and I got back into our grooves quite quickly, especially while performing for the whole school. I cannot wait to see what else this school year brings,” said MCS Student Council president Tyana Tesiro. (PR)
